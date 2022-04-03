BONDVILLE — John Arie, 88, of Bondville passed at 9:12 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at home, with his family at his side.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 416 County Road 1100 N, Seymour.
John was born April 11, 1933, in Urbana, the sixth child of Charles and Agnes (Eager) Arie, who preceded him in death. He married Jeanette Boyd in September 1960 and they were married for 57 years.
He attended St. Patrick School and Urbana High School. John served in the U.S. Army and was a proud veteran of the Korean War. He worked and served as superintendent of the gravel pits in Mahomet. John also operated a lawn-care business.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette; and six siblings, Mary, Thomas, Charles, Ruth, James and Judy.
Survivors include his sister Patricia (Rex) Thompson, whom he loved to call “Ava"; four children, Beth (Doug) Chepan of Champaign, Timothy (Julie) Arie of Bondville, Sean (Erin) Arie of Champaign and Stacy Arie of Champaign; seven grandchildren, Christopher Hinton (Kristin) of Champaign, Courtney (Kyle) Broadrick of Monticello, and Jacob, Truman and Greta Arie and Cade and Marin McAndrew, all of Champaign; and four great-grandchildren, Rebecca and Tyler Martin, Johnathan Hinton and Kamden Broadrick, plus one coming over the summer.
John was known for his generosity. He made sure his employees always had something special for their holiday meals. John loved repairing mowers. Chances are if you bought a mower in Bondville, he sold it to you and he said it “runs goods.”
John was active in his community. He served as a trustee and firefighter for the Bondville Fire Department and on the Bondville Village Board and was a life-long member of the Moose Lodge, Knights of Columbus and VFW. John was a fixture in the Seymour Parade in his 1911 Model T and was even featured in an article in Country magazine.
John was known by many names: John, Dad, Popo, Papa, Uncle John, and John Honey.
John enjoyed spending time watching his grandchildren’s football, basketball and volleyball games, swim meets and musical performances. He also enjoyed watching Westerns and his trips to Indiana Beach with his friends and family.
A special thanks to the professionals at Carle Hospice for their exceptional care. Donations in memory of John can be made to The St. Boniface Cemetery Fund.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.