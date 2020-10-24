RANTOUL — Dr. Lawrence John “Larry” Auten went to be with the Lord Jesus from Arcadia Care, Danville, at 8:31 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020) at the age of 78.
John was born Oct. 13, 1942, in Springfield, a son of Kathryn Lawrence. She preceded him in death, as did a brother, Dick, and sister, Sandy.
John earned his bachelor of arts degree at Knox University and a master of arts degree in history and a juris doctor from the University of Illinois.
He worked as an associate and assistant to president at several colleges and then was called to begin churches in both Illinois and California, and in his later years, he assisted in conducting services at Brookstone Estates, Rantoul, where he lived.
Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Havana, Ill., on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.