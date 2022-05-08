CHAMPAIGN — John Bernard Gilpin, 84, of Champaign died Sept. 13, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
John was born Feb. 3, 1937, in Carbondale, Pa., the youngest child of Harold Buckley Gilpin and Ethel Elizabeth Rulapaugh Gilpin. He married Mariellen Owens on July 14, 1963, in Pendleton, Ind. She survives.
Also surviving are two nieces and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janet Gilpin Hocking of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; brother, Girard H. "Jerry" Gilpin of Sevierville, Tenn.; and three nephews.
He graduated from West Shore Joint High School, Lemoyne, Pa., in 1954 and from Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pa., in 1958, majoring in mathematics with a minor in education/psychology.
Fresh out of college, John was immersed in what he believed was an “extremely cutting-edge development” as a 1/8th part-time employee in the Harvard University lab of behaviorist B.F. Skinner, a pioneer in early teaching machine and programmed learning, a lifelong passion of John’s.
John moved on to Bell Labs, and in 1959, he left to work on programmed instruction at Earlham College in Richmond, Ind.
In 1962, John joined the Research Group of the University of Illinois Committee on School Mathematics to develop programmed instructional materials after Max Beberman, leader of the “New Math” movement and founder of the UICSM, visited Earlham College. The Research Group did studies on program implementation and instructional effectiveness with special emphasis on Beberman’s teaching methods.
Two years earlier, the first generalized computer-assisted instruction system — PLATO (Programmed Logic for Automated Teaching Operations) — was launched on the UI campus as an initiative of the Coordinated Science Laboratory. PLATO would become John’s campus home for the rest of his career.
In addition to writing lessons himself on PLATO, John was a resource to other content developers, offering seminars on campus. In spring 1967, he ran a National Science Foundation-sponsored Summer Institute, inviting educators from around the country to learn how to develop lessons on PLATO.
Beginning in 1972, John was part of the PLATO Educational Evaluation and Research Group that provided design and evaluation support for authors of instructional materials that were part of a national test of the use of computers in secondary and college instruction, funded by the National Science Foundation.
After NSF funding ended in 1991, John continued the same support as part of the locally funded PLATO Curriculum Project. John retired as a senior specialist in automated education for PLATO in the Computer-Based Education Research Lab when it was decommissioned in 1994.
A dedicated environmentalist, John was a generous supporter of the Prairie Rivers Network and Grand Prairie Friends and a lifetime member of the Nuclear Energy Information Service, the Wilderness Society, EarthSave and Seed Savers Exchange.