PENFIELD — John Wilbur Birch Jr., 77, of Penfield passed away Sunday (June 19, 2022) at Accolade Senior Living, Paxton.
He was born June 28, 1944, in Vandalia, a son of John and Janelda (Salzman) Birch Sr.
He is survived by two daughters, Julie Birch of Paxton and Georgina “Gina” Birch of Champaign; two grandsons, Adam Hays and Zachary Gilligan; two great-grandchildren, Zander Michael Barragan and Zella Mae Gilligan; and three siblings, Nancy Gianneschi of Antioch, Calif., John Gianneschi of San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Gregory Gianneschi of Urbana.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Birch Sr., and mother, Janelda McChesney.
John was a graduate of Rantoul Township High School. He was a retired conductor of 42 years on the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad, now part of the Canadian National Railroad. He was a member of the United Transportation Union Local 432, National Corvette Museum, Illinois Central Historic Society, Gulf Mobile and Ohio (GMO) Historic Society, Elks and Moose lodges, Rantoul Historic Society and museum and, lastly, a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.
He enjoyed his collecting, Corvettes, railroad memorabilia and writing poetry. He also knew how to tell great jokes. He loved spending time with friends and family. He also relished his time with Old Rails and New Ties with his retired railroad friends. His weekly lunches with his crowd at the Urbana Gardens were a favorite way to stay in touch. He liked to listen to bluegrass and country music.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Dad had an admiration for the old cabooses. Forevermore, we will think of him as well as the caboose when we hear, “Gone but not forgotten.”