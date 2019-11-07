MONTICELLO — John Delbert Black, 90, of Monticello passed away on Sunday (Nov. 3, 2019) at the Piatt County Nursing Home in Monticello.
John was born June 30, 1929, in Cowden, the son of Arthur and Onia Mae (Wallace) Black. He married Challys Beck on March 31, 1956.
He is survived by his wife, Challys; two daughters, Kathryn Pfiester (Mike) of Monticello and Kimberly Black (Bruce Carothers) of Ludlow; three grandchildren, Chelsea Ehrhardt (David) of Monticello, Elizabeth Pfiester (John Rowley) of Cheltenham, England, and Cassie (Drew) Kenton of Villa Grove; and three sisters, Lillie Gregg, Joanna Petty and LaVerne Kline.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three half brothers, two half sisters and siblings, Leah, Nadean, George, Thomas and Leslie.
John served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a member of Painters Local 363 and retired from the University of Illinois. He enjoyed nature, fishing and woodworking. He especially cherished time spent with family and friends.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Cowden. Memorial donations may be made in John’s name directly to www.t1international.com, an organization that advocates for Type 1 diabetics around the world. Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Cowden is assisting the family.
