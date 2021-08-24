NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Graveside services for John Robert “Johnny Bob” Boyle will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Partlow Cemetery, Armstrong, with the Rev. Keith Walder officiating.
He passed away on April 8, 2021, in New Port Richey, Fla.
John was born Dec. 12, 1946, to Vernie “Shorty” and Margaret (Meitzler) Boyle. They preceded him in death.
He is survived by a daughter, Chasity Henricks of Trenton, Mo.; a sister, Ann (Mike) Cler of Philo; and brother, Mike Boyle of Champaign.
John graduated from Armstrong High School in 1965, where he participated in baseball and basketball. He was very sports minded. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1970, at which time he returned to Illinois and worked various jobs in Potomac and Charleston, ranging from cooking in restaurants to managing produce in Walkers Grocery.
He helped care for his dad until his death in 1989. It was after that he went to Florida and worked at Chili’s until his retirement.
John had a special place in his heart for the Special Olympics.
Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.