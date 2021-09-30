RANTOUL — John D. Brackemyre, 76, died Tuesday (Sept. 28, 2021) at Meadowbrook Health Center, Urbana.
He leaves his wife of 50 years, Diane (Perry) Brackemyre; daughters, Karin Rickley and Valerie (Michael) Wooton; son-in-law, Peter Rickley; grandchildren, Norah, Ava and Gabriel; in-laws, Ernie and Nancy Williams, Sandra Perry and Jack and Mary Stevens; nephews, Tim and Patrick Stevens, Craig and Randy Williams and Doug and Don Brackemyre; niece, Denese Weakley; and furbaby, Diesel.
He is the son of George and Florence Brackemyre. He spent his early years in Mahomet then moved to Rantoul, where he was a lifelong resident.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Karon Brackemyre; and brother, Bill Brackemyre.
While growing up, John helped on the family farm in rural Rantoul. After graduating from Rantoul Township High School in 1964, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War as a specialist.
After returning from Vietnam, he began working at Rantoul Light and Power, where he retired as a line foreman. During his 29 years as a lineman, he served as a judge for the Lineman’s Rodeo in Springfield, an instructor at Lincoln Land College in the areas of high voltage and tree trimming, and a mentor to many.
While still a lineman, he started Brackemyre Tree Trimming and Snow Removal. He owned and operated his business until 2015. He not only took pride in his business, but was a true tree enthusiast.
He was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Rantoul, where he served as a trustee for 10 years. John was a member of Dot’s Adult Day Care at Casey’s and the McDonald’s Breakfast Club. He enjoyed motorcycles and fishing and was an animal lover. He didn’t know a stranger and found joy being silly and making people laugh. He was a wonderful friend, an amazing dad and loving grandpa.
A funeral service will be at 11 Saturday morning at First United Methodist Church, Rantoul. Pastor Kevin Little will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 Friday evening at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, First United Methodist Church or the Rantoul Historical Society.