DANVILLE — John Leslie Brain, 72, of Danville passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday (July 17, 2021).
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 22, at Crossroads Christian Church, 3613 N. Vermilion St., Danville, from 4 to 7 p.m. central daylight time (CDT). Private graveside services will later be held at Gundy Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest beside his parents.
John was born to Emil and Margaret (White) Brain on March 8, 1949, in Danville. He grew up on the family farm while attending Bismarck schools, later attending Danville Junior College, where he earned a certificate in ag mechanics. Continuing to work the family farm, he began his career as a farm mechanic in the Hoopeston area. Starting in 1978, he started his own business, Brain’s Mobile Diagnostics, where he offered a unique service in repairing vehicles at customer locations in addition to traditional service offerings. Throughout the years, John began purchasing, remodeling and renting houses in Vermilion County as well. John sold the automobile repair business in 1995 to focus on managing and servicing his rental housing business.
John enjoyed a hands-on, active, busy lifestyle throughout his life. John collected voraciously and was often seen attending antique, estate, rummage and auction sales across the county. For pleasure, he and Nancy enjoyed dancing and dining out with friends. Family was a staple in John’s life, and he worked hard to pass on his knowledge to his children and grandchildren. John participated in many organizations, including FFA, the Bismarck Lion’s Club and the Bismarck school board for many years.
John married Nancy Huffman on June 22, 1969, and shared over 52 years together.
Besides his wife, Nancy, he leaves behind two children, Jim (Julie) Brain and Tricia (Billy) Hagley; three grandchildren, Brent (Samantha) Brain, Belinda Brain and Dalton Hagley; and three sisters, Linda Day, Mary (Lester) Moore and Sara (Rick) Andrews.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John’s name to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, or John Hopkins Heart & Vascular Institute, 3910 Kenswick Road, Suite N2100, Baltimore, MD 21211. Memories and messages for the family may be left at krugercoanpape.com or on the Kruger Coan Pape Facebook page.