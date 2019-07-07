URBANA — John “Bud” Seaman, 85, of Urbana passed away on Friday (July 5, 2019) at Brookdale Assisted Living in Urbana.
Bud was born on Jan. 21, 1934 in Hindsboro to Ione and Firth Seaman. They preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his first wife, Donna Seaman, in 2000, and his three sisters, Joanne, Helen and Marlene.
He is survived by his second wife, Marjorie Seaman; children, Lisa (Ronald Tenney) Reed-Seago of Panama City, Fla., and Mark Buddy (Leslie) Seaman of Urbana; three grandchildren, Sean Reed, Dustin Buddy Seaman and Jarod McPherson, who is currently deployed in the Air Force in the Middle East; two great-grandchildren, Tyler Reed and Griffin Buddy Seaman; and his brother, Ferrell “Bus” Seaman of Effingham.
He is also survived by three stepchildren, Jill Runck, Tracy Koller and Todd Corray; five stepgrandchildren; and six stepgreat-grandchildren.
Bud was a handyman and a jack-of-all-trades. He was affectionately known as a MacGyver, as there was hardly anything he could not fix. He loved to work in his machine shed with his companion, Wiggles, and he also enjoyed boating. He retired from Operating Engineers and was well recognized from his own sanitation business. Bud proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of Webber Street Christian Church.
A funeral service will be held in Bud’s honor at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy. Pastor Sam Stow will officiate. He will be laid to rest next to Donna at Prairieview Cemetery in Champaign. A visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from 1 to 3 p.m., also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made in Bud’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, Illinois Chapter at 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800 in Chicago, IL 60631.
