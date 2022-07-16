MONTICELLO — John Leroy Burge, 77, of Monticello, passed away at 12:04 p.m. July 12, 2022, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
John was born Feb. 28, 1945, in Clinton, the son of Orville Burge and Elma Nadine Smith.
John is survived by his daughters, Christina Kitamura (Greg) and Justine Sorenson (Marty); grandchildren, Sierra Salazar, Tristan Kitamura, Brandon Kitamura, Osemite Sorenson; brother, Alan Gowler; and sisters Diana Burge and Michelle Burge. He was preceded in death by his parents.
John retired from the Federal Aviation Administration. He served in the U.S. Army for 10 years and served in Vietnam from 1968-1970.
Graveside services with military rites will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Goose Creek Township Cemetery, DeLand.
