VILLA GROVE — John Charles Hopkins, 66, of Villa Grove passed away Wednesday (May 18, 2022) at St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Effingham.
John was born to Robert D. and Juanita A. (Crouse) Hopkins on Nov. 26, 1955, in Champaign. He married Marcia (Daniels) Hopkins on March 19, 1971, in Arthur.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marcia Hopkins; two children, John (Staci) Hopkins and Scott (Rebekah) Hopkins; three grandchildren, Austin Hopkins, Abigail Hopkins and Alexis Hopkins; and one sister, Joyce (Sanford) Brandt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert D. Hopkins Jr.; and sister, Sharon K. Hopkins.
No services will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.