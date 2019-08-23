HAZEL CREST — John C. Martin of Hazel Crest, formerly of Pontiac, died Sunday (Aug. 18, 2019) in Hazel Crest.
He was born Aug. 7, 1938, in Elgin, the eldest of three children of James Clifford and Mary Alma Hollaway Martin. He married Rose Etta Gerken on June 10, 1962. They had two children.
Surviving are his wife; daughter, Julia Martin (Eric Haddock) of Renton, Wash.; son, Gregory (Froukje van Boldrik) Martin; grandson, Scott Martin of Bloomingdale; sister, Sally Ann (George) Berg Jr. of San Diego; brother, James Michael (Sharon Koerner) Martin of Champaign; eight nieces; and five nephews.
John Curtis received a magna cum laude B.S. in education from Illinois State University in 1960 and an M.A. in English in 1964 from Northwestern University in Evanston. He taught English at Thornton Township High School in Harvey from 1960 to 1994, for 23 of those years as a team teacher with Michael Devine in the course American Civilization and Communication. For over 10 years he evaluated the state VICA writing contest.
John was a supportive sports fan, acting as transport/statistician for many Hazel Crest Little League teams with son Greg in the 1970s. He also followed and kept statistics on college and high school basketball tournaments for over 40 years. He was a lifetime member of the National Education Association, a member of Alpha Beta Alpha, library and Sigma Tau Delta, English fraternities and held a lifetime pass to Thornton Township High School sports events.
He was a member of Hazel Crest Community United Methodist Church and choir and a volunteer at the Cancer Support Center in Homewood.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Hazel Crest United Methodist Church, 17050 S. California Ave., Hazel Crest.
Memorials may be directed to Hazel Crest United Methodist Church, the Thornton Township teachers scholarship fund or Cancer Support Center, Homewood.