PHILO — John C. Schumacher, 89, of Philo passed away at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday (May 5, 2021) at Brookdale Assisted Living, Urbana.
John was born June 17, 1931, in Seymour, to parents Edmund and Henrietta Jarboe Schumacher. He married the love of his life, Mary Margaret Butler, on Nov. 10, 1951. They were married over 69 years. She died on Jan. 9, 2021.
John is survived by his children, Theresa (Mike) Lueth, Karen (Bub) Perry, Bruce (Dena) Schumacher, Barb (Jeff) Ford and Anita (Dave) Woodworth; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Phyllis Schweighart and Ruth Schweighart; and sister-in-law, Kay Schumacher.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Pete Schumacher; two sisters, Diana Hettinger and Janice Godsell; and two grandchildren.
John was a veteran of the Korean War with active duty from 1952 to 1953. In 1954, he joined the Illinois National Guard and served nearly 40 years, retiring as lieutenant colonel.
For 39 years, he worked in offices across the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
He could be found hunting or fishing any time he could squeeze it into his full life.
His love of sports fueled John to dedicate and volunteer countless hours as St. Thomas Catholic School athletic director and coach. For over 35 years, he touched the lives of local youth as an umpire, referee and coach for girls’ and boys’ basketball, cross country and track.
In 2013, the original St. Thomas Gym was renamed John Schumacher Gym in honor of his service to the school. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus.
John deeply appreciated spending time with his family and friends.
A private family funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Philo.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Thomas Catholic School Athletic Departments. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.