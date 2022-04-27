URBANA — John Harold Caton passed away, surrounded by family, on Monday (April 25, 2022).
John was born in Urbana on Jan. 16, 1961. He graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical and astronautical engineering. In 1986, John married Anne (Mast) Caton and then moved to Edwardsville, where they raised their family. He proudly worked at McDonnell Douglas for 15 years as an aerospace engineer and Maritz for 15 years as a quality control engineer.
John had many passions, hobbies and interests. He was a critical thinker who enjoyed pondering and discussing the complexities of the universe. He was an avid puzzle-solver and shared his gift of solving complex puzzles, particularly Wheel-of-Fortune puzzles, with his children. John enjoyed hiking, playing frisbee golf and being outside in nature — particularly organizing the annual Easter egg hunt for his family each year. He could always be seen with his camera or phone taking pictures of his family and the memories he shared with them. John had a love for music and has shared his collection with his friends and family, who will think of him every time they listen to one of his favorite songs. One of John’s greatest passions was airplanes, as he built and collected airplane models and read extensively on their history and uses in world wars.
John is survived by Anne (Mast) Caton; their children, Dana (Alicia) Caton, Anthony (Samira Haddad) Caton and Caroline Caton; his siblings, Marcia (Alan Campbell) Caton Campbell, Dewey (Patrick Schmidt) Caton and George (Sue) Caton; grandson, Morgan; mother-in-law, Phyllis Mast; aunt, Marcia Lacker; and many other family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Robin Caton; father-in-law, P. Edward Mast; and grandparents.
Donations in memory of John can be made to Watershed Nature Center in Edwardsville. His family will have a memorial at Watershed Nature Center in his memory and invite you to visit, take a walk and remember John.