MESA, Ariz. — John E. (Jack) Cleary was born in Urbana on Jan. 10, 1938. He was raised in Rantoul and graduated from Rantoul High School in 1956. John was called into active duty in the Navy in 1957. He served on the Crash-Fire-Rescue team on the USS Ranger and served until 1962. After he left the military, John served as a firefighter in his hometown of Rantoul on Chanute Air Force Base and then later joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers as a nuclear power electrician. In 1982, he moved to Arizona with his family. John was a member of the VFW, AMVETS and the American Legion, where he was a volunteer.
John stayed in Arizona until his death on May 11, 2021.
John is survived by his wife, Betty, with whom he would have celebrated 55 years of marriage on June 11.
Additionally, he is survived by his brother, Jim Cleary of Gifford; and four children, Scott, Carl, Jackie and Ed, and their families.
John was a loving grandfather to nine grandchildren (one of whom has passed), three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.