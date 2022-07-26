CHAMPAIGN — John Philip Cochrun of Champaign was born March 8, 1946, the only child of Irwin A. and Urba Cochrun. He attended Champaign public schools and graduated from University Laboratory High School and Monmouth College. He worked for the Depatment of the Navy in a number of human-resources positions in Forest Park; Naples, Italy; and Kitsap County, Wash., including as training director and labor relations officer. He received two Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Awards. He retired in 2001 and moved to Eugene, Ore.
Cremation, no services. Internment will be in the family plot at Mt. Hope Cemetary, Champaign.