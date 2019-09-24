MAHOMET — His master replied, “Well done, good and faithful servant. … Come and share your master’s happiness” (Matthew 25:23 NIV).
On Friday (Sept. 20, 2019) at the age of 76, John Harvey Colclasure suddenly and unexpectedly took his last breath on earth and his first breath in heaven.
John was born on Nov. 20, 1942, the second of four children, and only son, of Del and Thelma (Spencer) Colclasure. He married Marsha Elizabeth Miller on Oct. 19, 1969.
John will be remembered as a kind, loving, selfless, honest, hardworking, loyal, strong, dependable, consistent, humble, honorable, godly man. A gentle giant!
John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife of one-month-short-of-50 years, Marsha Elizabeth; his two sons, John Charles and Martin Paul; five grandchildren, Holley, Hayden, Aerial, Noah and Cora; three sisters, Toni Warner, Sandy Colclasure and Jeanie Mitchem; sister-in-law, Kathleen (Roger) Lott; brother-in-law, Mike (Jayne) Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Mahomet Christian Church, 908 N. Lake of the Woods Road, with Pastor David Johnson officiating.
Memorials may be made in John’s name to the Mahomet Christian Church of which he was a charter member.
Arrangements are being made by Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy. Condolences may be offered online at www.morganmemorialhome.com.