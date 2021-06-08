SAN ANTONIO — John David Cordell (Rebel), 59, formerly of Rantoul, was born July 16, 1961, in Carlsbad, N.M., to Emmett and Nina Cordell. He passed away Thursday (June 3, 2021) in San Antonio, with his three children by his side.
He is survived by his three sisters, Doris Hinton (Van) of Marrero, La., Debra Doucet of Harvey, La., and April Roos (Volker) of Waterloo, Iowa. He is also survived by his three children, Jaymes Tatman (Anna) of Tolono, Ashley Cordell (Paige) of Champaign and Shae Cabrera (JR) of Raleigh, N.C. He has six grandchildren, Dayton, Jaycob, Kendall, Graham, Adalynn and Raelynn; tons of nieces and nephews; and numerous other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.