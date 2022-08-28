CHRISMAN — John Currier Hixon, 60, of Ormond Beach, Fla., formerly of Chrisman, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
John was born June 11, 1962, in Danville, to John and Carolyn Currier Hixon.
John is survived by his mother, Carolyn, and brother, Carl Scott (Laura) Hixon, all of Ormond Beach; faithful and loyal companion, “BB”; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, John; maternal and paternal grandparents; and many uncles and aunts.
John graduated from Chrisman High School and the University of Illinois, where he joined Phi Kappa Theta fraternity. He remained very close to his “brothers” even up and until the end.
John had a LOVE for flying. Pilot John flew for A Vair, American Eagle, U.S. Air and finished his career at Delta Airlines, which he was at for the last 25 years. He had been a Delta captain on a Boeing 737 and MD 80 and a check airman on Boeing 717. John also served as a cadre line check airman on the new 220 Airbus. He was a mentor and teacher to many on the 220 Airbus.
John was a member of Bloomfield Masonic Lodge 148, Gao Gratto, Moose Lodge, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and HOG (Harley Davidson Members Group).
John’s second love to life after flying was racing. John loved Nascar and open-wheel racing. You would often find him at the races with friends. John always had a smile on his face and did not know a stranger. Pilot John lived life to the fullest. John lovingly referred to Delta Airlines as “Mother Delta.” In respect to Captain John and his 25 years of dedication to Delta Airlines, "Mother Delta” flew him home for the final time. “Wheels Up Captain John.”
Graveside rites will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Hoult Cemetery, south of Chrisman. Pastor Ed Stone will officiate. John’s Masonic brethren will gather to offer the last rites of the lodge as well.
Memorials in John’s memory may be made to Chrisman Area Community Club for a scholarship to be named in his memory. Memorials can be mailed to Robison Chapel, P.O. Box 79, Catlin. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.