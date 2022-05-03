RANTOUL — John Joseph "Johnny" Curtis, 65, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at his home in Rantoul, with his family nearby.
John was born Dec. 18, 1956, in Armstrong to Gene "Bones" Curtis and Josephine (Gonzales). He attended both Armstrong Grade School and Armstrong Township High School in Armstrong. He married his wife of 41 years, Christy (Hoveln) Curtis, on April 4, 1981.
She survives, along with their three children, Sonna Steiner of Gifford, Justin (Rosie) Curtis of Rankin and Chad (Betsy) Curtis of Urbana; seven grandchildren, Logan, Triton, Kandyce, Brock, Charlotte, Joyanna and Kodi; a sister, Dorothy Busboom of Penfield; two nephews, Micheal Rosebeary of Wasilla, Alaska, and Dustin Busboom of Gifford; and two nieces, Megan Brown of Harvard and Amanda Cassell of Normal.
He was preceded In death by his parents; his materal and paternal grandparents; and a sister, Patty Rosebeary of Oklahoma.
John spent many years on a lawn mower, mowing many yards and cemeteries in the area, which he loved doing. He was a self-taught mechanic and loved working on his mowers as well as cars and trucks.
He also loved to camp, fish and hunt, but he most loved his family, and when he could be near them, he was the most happy.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. The Rev. Glen Corbley will officiate.