WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — John D. "Dave" Anthony Jr. passed on to heaven Wednesday (Aug. 10, 2022) with his family by his side. He’s likely found the library in heaven by now and having spirited discussions with the residents.
Dave was born Dec. 20, 1939, in Christian, W.Va., the oldest of three children of the late John D. Anthony Sr. and Ida Mae Reynolds. As a preacher’s kid, he grew up in various towns in Logan County, W.Va. His family moved to Easley, S.C., his senior of high school. Dave graduated there in 1958. He attended Alderson Broaddus College in Philippi, W.Va., and then joined the U.S. Air Force.
He met Loree Moss of Greenwood, S.C., while on leave as an A1C stationed at Myrtle Beach Air Force Base and proposed to her in the hallway of her high school. They were married June 1, 1962. Early in their marriage, the Air Force moved them many times, from South Carolina all the way to Alaska.
Dave enjoyed his travels while in the military, including assignments at Evreux Air Base, France, and Aviano Air Base, Italy. He was also in New Delhi, India, in 1963 as part of Exercise ShikSha. He always delighted to see area historical sites. The highlight of his travels was seeing the Colosseum in Rome, sites in Paris and the breathtaking beauty of the Taj Mahal. He served in Vietnam from September 1966 to September 1967 as a forward air controller at Binh Thuy Air Base on the Mekong Delta.
When Dave left the military, the family moved to Ankeny, Iowa, where Dave graduated from Faith Baptist Bible College in 1977. They moved to Rantoul, where he pastored Bible Baptist Church and Maranatha Baptist Church. Dave worked as a quality-assurance inspector at Rantoul Products for 20 years. In 2008, Dave and Loree retired to Byron, Ga. Dave lived his final years with his daughter in Warner Robins, Ga.
Dave was a lifetime learner, ever the scholar, and loved teaching, history of any kind, archaeology and preparing expository messages on Biblical passages. He thoroughly enjoyed researching and creating a 40-foot Biblical timeline. He read encyclopedias, wrote papers and commentaries; he always had a book near at hand. In his later years, Dave resumed his hobby of ham radio (call sign KN4GNX) and enjoyed involvement with the Middle Georgia Radio Association. He enjoyed working on his computer.
Dave is survived by his brother, Gary Anthony of Greenwood; two daughters, Pamela Anthony of Warner Robins and Michele Dunker (Dan) of Bennett, Colo.; three grandchildren, Brayton Overton (Vanessa), Brittany Overton and Monique Szczepanik (Joe); eight great-grandchildren, Jr. Overton, Anthony Overton, Chloe Overton, Arianna Stewart, Aleeya Austin, Anderson Henderson, James Szczepanik and Jacob Szczepanik; and his faithful friend, Tom Ordal of Rantoul.
He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Loree; and a sister, Joy Anthony Gravley of Greenwood.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Magnolia Park Cemetery, Warner Robins, with the Rev. Isaac Davis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given to the Biblical History Center, P.O. Box 2629, LaGrange, GA 30241.
Learn about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.