VENICE, Fla. — John David “Dave” O’Neill died Monday (March 16, 2020) in Venice, Fla.
Dave was born March 12, 1934, in Philo. Dave attended St. Thomas Academy in Philo as well as Unity High School in Tolono, graduating in 1952. Dave was drafted and served our country in the Army during the Korean War.
He attended Eastern Illinois University, where he met Margaret Karen “Karen” Bailey. They were married on Sept. 6, 1958, and settled in Philo.
Dave was the owner of Central Propane Service and served as president of the LP Gas Association. He also operated the Philo Hardware store for many years. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, the VFW and the Knights of Columbus in Champaign.
He enjoyed golf and belonged to the Villa Grove Country Club in Villa Grove and the Lincolnshire Country Club in Champaign. Dave retired to Florida in 1991, living first in Sarasota and then moving to Venice in 2004.
Dave was quite the dancer, loved to play cards and entertained his grandchildren with stories over and over again. Dave was blessed to have seen all of his family at the recent marriage of his granddaughter, Kelsey Marlega, in Schaumburg. Though separated by distance, he loved his kids and grandkids and really enjoyed their visits to see him in Florida.
Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Karen; father, Albert Jeremiah “A.J.”; mother, Carol Redenbaugh O’Neill; brother, Donnie; sister, Judy (Jim) Broderick; and son, Jeffrey O’Neill.
He is survived by his daughter, Julie (Jack) Smith; daughter, Jaylee (Mikael) Engebretson; son, Greg (Ellen) O’Neill; son, John (Teresa) O’Neill; sister, Carol Ann (Arnie) Christensen; and sister, Linda (Albert) Hagan. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kyle Smith, Kolin Smith, Kelsey (Tim) Marlega, Claire Engebretson, Rachel Engebretson, Lucy O’Neill, Maggie O’Neill, Evan O’Neill and Henry O’Neill.
Dave was a supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Donations (check or money order) in his honor can mailed to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org).