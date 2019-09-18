URBANA — John Robert DeBerry Jr., 48, of Champaign passed away on Thursday (Sept. 12, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
John was born July 1, 1971, in Erie, Pa. He graduated from Academy High School and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served 10 years active duty followed by 12 years in the reserves and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He worked at Carle Foundation Hospital as a surgical assistant for 19 years and taught surgical tech students at Parkland College.
John is survived by his mother, Mary Reid DeBerry of Erie, Pa.; children; Octavia DeBerry of Richmond, Va., Dajon DeBerry of Erie, Pa., Roman DeBerry of Marietta, Ga., Jaden DeBerry of Urbana and Tayla DeBerry of Urbana; sister, Diana DeBerry of Erie, Pa.; brother, Michael Jones of Erie, Pa.; nieces, Dijonay and Ella; nephews, Shiprece, Shidee, Dezmon and Daniell; several aunts and uncles; and extended family, Troy Rhodes, Michael Mitchell, Tiana Jones Mitchell, Christopher Pettigrew, Claven Pettigrew, Archie Pettigrew, Tiffany Pettigrew, Laurie Pettigrew, Krissy Pettigrew, Flora Jones, Ora Pettigrew and James Vogel Jr.
He is preceded in death by his father, John DeBerry Sr.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at The Vineyard Church, 1500 N. Lincoln Ave, Urbana, with his service following at 1 p.m.
A second visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Burton Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie, Pa. He will be interred at Erie County Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Please join John’s family in sharing memories, videos and photos at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.