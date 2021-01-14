URBANA — Reflecting on a life, one that has meant so much to so many, is an honor.
On Saturday (Jan. 9, 2021), our father, grandfather and great-grandfather, as well as friend to many, lost his fight against cancer.
John N. DeHaven was born on Feb. 23, 1931, to Odelia C. DeHaven and James DeHaven. He attended Saint Mary’s Catholic grade school, Uni High, then transferred to Urbana High School. In the late 1940s, John enlisted into the U.S. Navy, where he served on a naval destroyer. Upon his homecoming, he married Mary L. Kington, and they had three children, John M. DeHaven, Gregory J. DeHaven and Georgena N. Donoho.
John was employed by the Illinois Central Railroad as an electrician on diesel engines and then continued as an IBEW Local 601 union electrician working for the University of Illinois.
Those who knew John would say he was selfless and caring. He had the skills to fix anything and everything, all you had to do was ask. He enjoyed tinkering around the farm, working on his tractors and spending time with his dogs and family.
Whether you knew him or not, you would soon become his friend, he knew no strangers. Sometimes he was a player with a sharp tongue and quick wit, but always a kind family man who held us all together.
John is survived by his children; three grandchildren, Shiloh Enghausen, Jessica Smith and Andrew Donoho; and five great-grandchildren, Tarynn Enghausen, Leah Smith, Eli Enghausen, Ella Smith and Nadia Donoho.
To say he will be dearly missed is a great understatement.
“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day.” — author unknown
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.