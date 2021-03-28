CHAMPAIGN — Surrounded by family, John “Jack” DeLaMar passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the age of 75.
Born in 1945 to parents Miriam and Gordon DeLaMar, he grew up in Chicago, attending Leo High School. He graduated with honors from the University of Illinois and went on to graduate from the University of Illinois College of Law, where he was elected to the Order of Coif.
Jack began his legal career in private practice and went on to serve Champaign County as an assistant state’s attorney for six years. In 1979, at the age of 33, he was appointed associate judge for Champaign County. He was elected circuit judge in 1996. After 23 years on the bench, Jack retired to then volunteer his services at CASA, zealously advocating for abused and neglected children.
Married to his loving wife, Melody (nee McCormick), for 53 years, they joyfully raised three daughters, Shannon (Ernest) Noa, Cathleen (Joseph) Lindt and Shawn (David) Lapetino. He was the proud grandfather of Sean (Lauren), Alex and Joshua Noa, Jimmy, Ashlynn and Colleen Lindt, and Nicholas and Jonathan Lapetino.
As well as working hard, he was a great athlete. Jack played softball for 60 years, retiring from senior softball at the age 68. He also enjoyed a lifetime of hiking, biking and water skiing.
Jack was a lifelong Cubs and Bears fan. He loved his family, friends, and Michigan sunsets.
Jack lived his life with passion for faith and family and a devotion to the protection of children.
A private family Mass will be held at St. Matthew Church, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
