CHAMPAIGN — John Martin Deponai IV, 47, passed away in his home in Champaign at 7:41 p.m. Monday (Feb. 3, 2020).
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with a rosary prayer beginning at 3:30 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Holy Cross Church, 405 W. Clark St., Champaign. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Champaign.
Johnny was born on Feb. 16, 1972, in Columbus, Ohio, the second child of John and Jennifer Deponai. He married Tracey F. Deponai (Megan) on May 21, 2011, in Champaign.
He is survived by his wife; his stepdaughters, Aimee and Cara Domaszewicz; his father, John M. Deponai III; his sister, Elizabeth (John) Kelley; his brothers, Andrew and Michael Deponai; nieces and nephews, Colin (Carly) Kelley, Nora Kelley, Caleb Deponai and Clara Deponai; and maternal grandmother, Dora Kilmer.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jennifer M. Deponai; his paternal grandparents, John and Elizabeth Deponai; and his maternal grandfather, Harry Kilmer.
Johnny was a member of the Champaign-Urbana community for over 43 years, having moved to the area as a young child. Upon graduation from high school, he began a 22-plus-year career as a civil servant at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center in Champaign, where he worked as a technology transfer program assistant and Equal Employment Opportunity specialist.
Johnny will be remembered as a loving husband, stepfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was an active member of Holy Cross Church, where he was involved in WATCH, Cursillo, Prison Cursillo and Bible study. He was also a member of Toastmasters and an avid sports fan and longtime Illini basketball season ticket holder.
Johnny enjoyed spending time doing the things he loved with his family and friends, whether it was taking part in one of his many faith-based activities or cheering on his favorite sports teams.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Eastern Area Cursillo Community Prison Cursillo or Holy Cross School.
Condolences may be made at www.morganmemorialhome.com.