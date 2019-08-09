CHAMPAIGN — John Stephen Deyoe, 79, passed away on Monday (Aug. 5, 2019) at his home in Champaign. He was born on May 24, 1940, in East Lansing, Mich., to George and Edna (Zimmerman) Deyoe.
John is survived by his children, Jocelyn (Lloyd) Jones and Tiffany (Stacie Jacobson) Deyoe; grandchildren, Caitlin Jones and Lindsey (Michael) Carver; and great-granddaughter, Dylan Carver.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
John earned his bachelor of science in education in 1963 and his master of science in education in 1965 from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. He was an art teacher at Jefferson Middle School from 1965 until his retirement.
John was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and the Kappa Pi honorary fraternity. He enjoyed antiquing.
Services are being handled by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. John’s final resting place will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana.
Memorial donations may be made in John’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.