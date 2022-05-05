ST. JOSEPH — John E. Bolt, 87, of St. Joseph passed away at home Tuesday (May 3, 2022).
He was born in Atwood on Sept. 18, 1934, to Eugene and Margaret (Randall) Bolt.
John was a mechanic for the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in England, where he met and then married is wife, Patricia E. Fitt, on Nov. 10, 1956, in Lowestoft, England.
He said she is the best thing he ever got in England. Patricia passed away from cancer in 2013.
John retired from Fairhall Elevator Industry, where he installed elevators for many years in several hospitals and buildings in central Illinois and surrounding areas. He then continued to work in maintenance for Busey Bank.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, two brothers, one sister and one great-grandchild.
He is survived by his children, Cindy (Tim) Brown of St. Joseph, Dave (Elisa) Bolt of Champaign, Betty (Tony) Kite of Urbana, Lori Marshky of St. Joseph and Margie Farmer (Vinnie) of Cape Coral, Fla.; a sister, Margie Fryman of Mattoon; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
John was a jack of all trades; he enjoyed working on cars and carpentry. He could do almost everything by himself, whether it was adding an addition to the house, electrical work or doing car repairs. He enjoyed spending time with all his family.
A celebration of life will be held by the family from 4 to 6 p.m. May 7 at 903 Silver St., Urbana.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.