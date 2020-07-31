CHAMPAIGN — John Edward DuFrane, 53, of Champaign passed away on Tuesday (July 28, 2020).
John was born on Jan. 11, 1967, at Carle Hospital in Urbana to Rondeau K. DuFrane and Mary Elizabeth (Johnson) DuFrane.
John worked in the Champaign-Urbana area as a mechanic for more than 25 years. John had a great love for music, riding his motorcycle and gardening. Dearest to his heart was being a father to his two surviving children, Jack (age 16) and Nina (age 13), and co-parenting them with their mother and best friend, Sarah B. Summers, whom he was married to from March 4, 2005, to Nov. 20, 2009.
John is survived by his mother, Mary Elizabeth (Johnson) DuFrane of Mahomet; and three sisters, Jackie (DuFrane) Ohl (Jeff) of Mahomet, Erin DuFrane-Woods of North Liberty, Iowa, and Darla (DuFrane) Copsy (Jon) of Mattoon. He has six surviving nieces and nephews, Lauryn Carr (Michael), Ryan Ohl, Peyton Woods, Aaronson Woods, Samantha Copsy and Danielle Copsy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rondeau K. DuFrane, and stepmother, Rita A. DuFrane, of St. Joseph; and grandparents, Lloyd E. Johnson and Peggy (Cain) Johnson of Rantoul and John F. and Jewell (Collins) DuFrane of Urbana.
Private services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the John E. DuFrane Memorial Fund at any Busey Bank location. Proceeds will go to his children.
