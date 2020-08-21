CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — John Edward Jones Jr., 78, of Chattanooga, Tenn., died at home Saturday (Aug. 15, 2020).
He was born on Jan. 24, 1942, in Charleston, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Edward Sr. and Sarah Jane (Harrison) Jones.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Guyanne (Cain) Jones; siblings, Bill (Linda) Jones, Linda (Michael) Bell and Sallie (JR) Saunders; children, Sheri (David) Boberg, Jennifer (Jay) Ross and Steven (Holly) Jones; grandchildren, Kyle Boberg, Morgan Boberg (deceased Feb. 20, 1991), MacKenzie (Gunnar) Edwards and Savannah Ross; and great-grandchild, Peyton Edwards.
John grew up in St. Petersburg, Fla., where he met and married Guyanne. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. His professional career in property management ultimately moved him and the family to Champaign, where he worked for 30 years as a senior district manager for Irwin R. Rose and Company. After his retirement, John and Guyanne enjoyed 10 years in Crystal River, Fla., before moving to Chattanooga in 2016 to be closer to all of their children. John enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved being outdoors: working in the yard, camping or traveling to our national parks. John enjoyed kayaking the scenic rivers of Florida, fishing the salmon-filled streams of Alaska and photographing sunsets and wildlife all across the United States. John believed that life was an adventure and lived every day to its fullest. John was friendly, witty and made friends everywhere he went with his infectious personality and genuine interest in others.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Concord Baptist Church, 7025 E. Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. John will be laid to rest with full military honors at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, please honor John’s memory by donating to the American Diabetes Association, the National Park Foundation or Helping Hands (his favorite ministry at Concord Baptist Church, designate “Helping Hands” when donating on the provided link via PayPal or by credit card).
Please visit heritagechattanooga.com to share words of comfort. Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421.