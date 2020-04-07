DANVILLE — John E. Moreland, 95, of Danville passed away Saturday (April 4, 2020).
He was born June 25, 1924, in Indianola. He graduated from Danville High School in 1942. He married Dolores Kerchaert in 1966. She preceded him in death Nov. 5, 1999.
He was previously married to Norma Jean Carnaghi. They had three children, Linda Jones of Phoenix, Ariz., John William Moreland (deceased) and Nancy Jack of Danville; and stepson, Kevin Kerchaert of West Hartford, Conn.
He was the son of Bertha Bradfield and John Moreland and stepson of Clyde Wurtsbaugh.
In World War II, he served in the Army Air Force long enough to be regular Air Force and Air Force Reserves, of which he was very proud. In England, he was in the 8th Air Force as a tail gunner. He served 30 missions.
During his missions, he never lost a crew mate even though they were being attacked flying to and from their targets. For his service, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with three oak leaf clusters and four battle stars.
He worked at various jobs over the years. He spent 16 years at General Electric and 20 years at Sears.
John enjoyed traveling. He went to England, Scotland and Ireland. During his many moves, he lived in Illinois, Indiana, Denver, Colo., Florida and Kentucky. He always referred to Colorado as “God’s country."
He loved his many dogs, Irish setters and Brittany spaniels especially. Everywhere he lived, he planted roses and, where possible, pine trees.
Growing up, he loved to hunt and fish with his Uncle Claude Bradfield. Family was an important part of his life. He never raised his voice to his kids. He just gave them “the look,” and they knew he meant business. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the highlight of his later years.
He attended St. Paul Catholic Church when living in Danville. After the loss of his wife, Dolores, he moved back to Danville, where he helped with the Honor Guard of America Legion Post 210. It was his duty and honor to support his fellow veterans.
Irish blessing: May the road rise up to meet you, may the wind be always at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face and the rain fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may the good Lord hold you in the hollow of His hand.
We love and will miss you always -- Your family.
Donations to the Vermilion County War Museum, 307 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61832, would be appreciated.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, burial will be private and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Rortvedt Funeral Services is assisting the family. Online condolences are at www.rortvedtfuneralservices.com.