CHAMPAIGN — John Warren Ekstrom, 90, of Champaign passed away on Wednesday (April 22, 2020) at Carle Hospital, Urbana, of the coronavirus He was born Nov. 9, 1929, in Chicago, the son of John Ekstrom and Sybil (Olson) Ekstrom.
John married Katina Bartsokas in 1952. Together they had five children, John, Kenneth, Richard, Timothy and Christopher. He is survived by Tina, four of his sons and his grandchildren, Heather, Jessica, Catlyn, Cacie and Ram Diego, with great-grandchildren on the way.
John received a BFA and an MFA from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In the 1960s, he lived an artist's life in Paris, where he shared a studio with his friend and mentor, Lee Chesney.
He returned to Illinois to raise his family. From 1979 through 2001, he was an instructor at Parkland College teaching painting, drawing and figure drawing. After retiring from teaching, he continued as an artist and enjoyed participating in the local art scene.
There will be no service held for the Air Force veteran at this time.
