SPRINGFIELD — John Richard Ellis, 70, died at 1 a.m. Friday (June 26, 2020) in his home in Springfield. Born in Watseka on Aug. 13, 1949, the son of A. Newell Ellis and Eileen Kellogg (Ellis) Maddox, John lived most of his life in Rankin.
John is survived by his wife, Vickie; two daughters, Kelly (husband, Curt) Settlemoir of Springfield and Shannon (husband, Joshua Magariel) of Chicago; three grandsons, Caden, Cole and Kieran Settlemoir, all of Springfield; and his sister, Charlene (husband, Fred Taylor) of Brattleboro, Vt.
John was a 1967 graduate of Rankin Township High School, and, in 1972, he graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. There, he was a member of TKE fraternity, through which he acquired lifelong friendships and fandom of the Fighting Illini.
John owned and operated Ellis Insurance Agency from 1976 until his retirement in 2017. He was a beloved member of the Rankin community and was a charter member of the Rankin Lions Club, Butler Township clerk and treasurer of the Wheeler Foundation Board.
John was known for his kind heart, fondness for nature, dependability and being a devoted son, brother, husband, dad and papa. He enjoyed feeding the birds in his yard, attending St. Louis Cardinals games with his family, traveling, following NCAA basketball and cheering on his grandsons. His greatest love was for his family.
In 2018, John relocated to Springfield with Vickie to be closer to his grandsons. John’s was a life well-lived and filled with love. He will be greatly missed.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Graveside ceremony will be at 10 a.m. on July 6, 2020, at Chatham Memorial Cemetery with celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Memorial service will be held in Rankin at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Audubon Society, P.O. Box 2547, Springfield, IL 62708, or Titan Fuel, a nonprofit that provides food for Ball-Chatham School District students in need, P.O. Box 296, Chatham, IL 62629.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and view a more detailed obituary.