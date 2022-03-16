PAXTON — John Leon Foster, 83, of Paxton passed away at 5:30 a.m. Monday (March 14, 2022) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Private family services will be held at a later date with inurnment in Glen Cemetery, Paxton. Baier Family Funeral Services is handling arrangements.
John was born July 24, 1938, in rural Paxton, the son of Leon “Pete” and Martha Lantz Foster.
He is survived by four children, Don (Kim) Foster of Arlington, Texas, Elaine (Dennis) Foster of Greenfield, Ind., Kristen Landess of St. Joseph and David (Holly) Foster of Paxton; six grandchildren, Lacey (Kyle) Smith, Kale Wickenhauser, Jordon (Baylie) Landess, Kassie Landess, Calvin Foster and Nicholas (Gianna) Foster; eight great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Edith Horton of St. Charles, Carol (Larry) Kinney of Lake Iroquois, Loda, and Marie Vliet of Urbana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert and Wesley Foster; and his grandson, Philip Landess.
John graduated from Paxton High School. He retired from Carle Foundation Hospital after 30 years working in supply distribution. John was a member of First Lutheran Church, Paxton.
He enjoyed gardening and raising farm animals. John also enjoyed visiting the residents of the nursing homes and caring for elderly people’s needs in the community.
Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, Paxton. Memories and condolences may be shared at baierfuneralservices.com.