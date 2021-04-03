PARIS, Ill. — John Frederick Bower, 86, of Paris, Ill., died at 10 a.m. Wednesday (March 31, 2021) at home.
Funeral services for the Air Force veteran will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Indianola United Methodist Church, 1 N. High St., Indianola. Duane Collins will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Indianola. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Sunset's Houghton-Leasure Funeral Home, 200 E. West St., Georgetown. A second visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church prior to services.