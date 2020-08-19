URBANA — John William Funk, 63, of Urbana passed away Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2020) at University Rehab.
There will be a gathering Saturday, Aug. 22, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana, from 5 to 7 p.m. All guests are required to wear a mask. Thank you.
John was born on April 28, 1957, in Chanute Air Force Base, Rantoul, to parents John and Catherine Funk. He graduated from St. Joseph High School and worked at the City of Urbana Parks and Recreation.
John was preceded in death by his father and sister, Patty Lynn Funk.
Survivors include his mother; brother, Thomas E. Funk (LaDonna) of Michigan; and sister, Elizabeth Funk of Urbana.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to SJO Alumni. Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.