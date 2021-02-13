MILFORD — John G. "Johnnie" Carlson, 85, of Milford died at 9:50 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 11, 2021) at home.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Milford Christian Church, 811 E. Hickory St., Milford. Pastor Brent Zastrow, the Rev. Gary Milton and the Rev. Neil Larimore will officiate. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday with military rites for the Army veteran by the Hoopeston American Legion Post 384. Visitation will be from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the church. Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston, is in charge of arrangements.