RANTOUL — John Edward Gambill died at the age of 94 at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford, on Friday, April 24, 2020.
There will be no visitation or funeral at this time due to the coronavirus. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Rantoul attended by close friends and family.
Mr. Gambill was born April 9, 1926, in Crandon, Wis., a son of William B. "Blackjack" and Margaret Doyle Gambill. He married Patricia "Patsy" Anderson in Wisconsin; she survives. Also surviving are three nieces and one nephew.
John was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Joseph F. Gambill of Cape Girardeau, Mo., and William Gambill of Middletown, Ohio.
John graduated from Crandon High School and was awarded a bachelor of science degree in 1950 and bachelor of law from the University of Wisconsin in 1953. He practiced for a few years in Mattoon before joining the firm of Allen & Korkowski & Associates in Rantoul in the late 1950s and shortly thereafter was named a partner. He remained with that firm until his retirement.
John was admitted to practice before the trial, appellate courts and supreme courts of Wisconsin (1953) and Illinois (1955) as well as the federal district courts of the Eastern, Southern and Central Districts of Illinois, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court.
John was a true and dedicated scholar of the law and was widely known as one of downstate Illinois' pre-eminent trial attorneys, gaining the highest peer rating ("AV") among the legal community early in his long career. Despite the demands of a busy litigation practice, John never forgot his early struggles and devoted many hours to mentoring, guiding and encouraging generations of young (and not so young) attorneys in this area.
John and Patsy have also generously created and endowed a charitable trust for financially needy college students at Nicolet Junior College, Rhinelander, Wis.
John was a dedicated Green Bay Packers fan and rarely missed watching Wisconsin football and basketball games — taking particular delight in their beating the Illini! He enjoyed hunting and fishing, rarely missing his annual weeklong trip to Ontario with old friends from Rantoul.
Later when he had more time away from the demands of the law, he loved traveling to numerous states and countries and just relaxing at home with his wife and best friend, Patsy.
John was devoted to the Catholic faith, and he and Patsy both have been faithful members of Rantoul's St. Malachy Parish for many decades; they ask that memorials be made to "The Henry J. Smith Charitable Trust" for the benefit of St. Malachy School, 340 E. Belle Ave., Rantoul, IL 61866.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.