CHAMPAIGN — John R. Geis, 90, of Champaign passed away Sunday (Aug. 28, 2022).
John was born Sept. 9, 1931, in Chicago, to Raldo and Frances (Barry) Geis. He married Sandra A. McMahon on Aug. 11, 1956; they just celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary! She survives him.
He is also survived by their children, John of Northborough, Mass., Joseph (Pam) of Monticello, Mary Beth of Champaign, James of Palm Desert, Calif., William of Champaign, Robert (Michelle, deceased) of Milford, Ohio, Thomas of Deland, Timothy of Champaign and Carole Anne (Jim) DelMedico of Champaign. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Alexander of Charleston, S.C., Kaitlyn of Milford and Jackson of Milford.
John attended Leo Catholic High School in Chicago. He then enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Graduating with a B.A. from Bellarmine College in Louisville, Ky., he was a professional salesman his entire career and retired from Shelter Insurance in Monticello.
John loved sports, especially baseball. He coached little league and pony league for many years. He was very active in local civic organizations and belonged to St. Philomena Catholic Church in Monticello and St. Matthew Catholic Church in Champaign.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Rosemary and Mary Joan; and brother, William.
John and Sandy loved wintering in Venice, Fla., where they had many friends. He loved his wife and children and often said he enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Champaign. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy.
