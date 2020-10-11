GEORGETOWN — John Wilbur Gocken, 59, of Georgetown passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at home surrounded by his wife, Michelle, and family.
He was born June 24, 1961, to Daniel and Mary Ellen (Becker) Gocken. They survive.
He is also survived by his wife, Michelle; his three children whom he loved dearly, John Michael (Kayla Noggle), Dusti Rose and Matthew Daniel Gocken; his stepdaughter, Sarah Mosier (Tanner McQuown); three awesome grandchildren, Presley Mosier and Sawyer and Stone McQuown; his sister, Debbie Donaldson (Billy Pearson); his in-laws, Ben and Mary Harris; his sisters-in-law, Sherri (Kurt) Cruppenink, Tammy (Dave) Roseman and Mary (Kevin) Thomas; his brother-in-law, Greg Harris (Nicia Buyno); several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister Charlotte Hardy, whom he often recalled stories about and spoke of being reunited with her in his final days.
John owned and operated Gocken’s Automotive for many years. He was well known throughout the community and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He had the biggest heart and was very humbled by the outpouring of love and acts of kindness during his illness.
He enjoyed the short seven years he spent with his best friend and wife, Michelle, and being Poppa John, as Sawyer called him. John and Michelle enjoyed riding their Harley-Davidson motorcycle and all the many trips and memories they made together.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at First Church of Christ, 503 N. Main St., Georgetown. A two-hour celebration of John’s life with friends and family will be held at 1 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following, officiated by personal friend and Pastor Phil Miller.
Per John’s wishes, he requested to be cremated by his dear friend Brad Watson of Watson Cremation Service LLC of Danville.