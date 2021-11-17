CHAMPAIGN — Dr. John Samuel Goin, 89, passed away Friday (Nov. 12, 2021) at home in Lindenhurst, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on March 5, 1932, at home in Dahlgren, to Jasper and Hannah (Hunter) Goin.
John attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale from 1950-'52 and Washington University in St. Louis, where he received his doctor of dental surgery in 1956. He served as a lieutenant and dentist in the U.S. Navy, stationed in San Diego. Upon leaving the Navy, John moved to Champaign, where he went into private practice for 40-plus years, relocating to Lindenhurst in 2019 to be near his children.
John married Shirley Veizer in Granite City in 1957, and they were happily married for 64 years. John was a member of University Place Christian Church and later joined First Presbyterian Church, both in Champaign. He participated in many church mission trips deemed "Mission Possible." He was a member of Kiwanis, served on the Washington University Dental School Alumni Association and C-U Mass Transit and Salvation Army boards. John’s second career was in farming, and he enjoyed visiting and managing his farmland in Hamilton and Jefferson Counties. His “Poker Club" and loyal golf foursome were great friends.
Shirley and John were fortunate to travel to many places all over the world. John loved to drive and took his family on numerous road trips, visiting 49 of the 50 states. His favorite was Yellowstone National Park, first visited when he was 3 years old. He was notably underwhelmed by the Great Pyramids and Grand Canyon. He spent much of his time with his grandchildren and, as of late, great-grandchildren. John’s quick wit and jovial personality were appreciated by (mostly) all. Anyone who knew him recognized what a character he was.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Hannah (Hunter); father, Jasper; and siblings, Isabel (Collison), Juanita (Daily), Clara Jane (Houser), Eileen, Jasper and Hunter.
John is survived by his spouse, Shirley of Lindenhurst; daughters, Suzanne Kibbler (Bert) of Lake Villa and Christine Zitko (Bob) of Lake Forest; son, John (Kim) of Mundelein; grandchildren, Melanie Kibbler, Aaron Kibbler (Michelle), Spencer Kibbler, Paige Chadwick (Justin), Zachary Goin, Max Goin, Bradley Zitko, Chris Zitko and Lexie Zitko; and great-grandchildren, Meredith and James Kibbler. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews living across the nation.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 302 Main St., Champaign, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. He will be interred at Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family are forever grateful to Kara and Maggie of JourneyCare Hospice and caregivers Julius and Ken.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital at support.bjc.org/ or the American Parkinson Disease Foundation-St. Louis chapter at apdaparkinson.org/community/st-louis/ways-to-give-stl/.