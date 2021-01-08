PAXTON — John D. Goodell, 92, died Jan. 5, 2021, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
He retired as a registered Professional Engineer (Illinois #19695) in 1993 and as a Professional Land Surveyor (I.P.L.S.A. #1462) in 2014.
John was born Jan. 20, 1928, in Champaign. He graduated from Champaign High School in the Class of 1946. He earned a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois in February 1950. After graduation, John worked for his father, Hubert, before taking over Goodell Engineering in 1956. Goodell Engineering operated as many as four offices throughout the state of Illinois with John acting as manager or principal owner over the course of 37 years.
John was City Engineer and Director of Public Works and held several other offices for the City of Urbana from January 1969 to May 1973. John also worked for Clark-Dietz, University Asphalt and Zurheide-Hermann and Associates, and was part-time Engineer for the Village of Savoy.
John coached Little League and was a member of Urbana Rotary for 37 years and a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International. He taught the Galilean Sunday school at the First United Methodist Church of Urbana for 37 years. He was active in the local Parkinson's awareness group for 13 years after his wife, Delores, was diagnosed with the disease.
John was the son of Hubert E. Goodell and Thora Isabelle Lee Goodell. They preceded him in death, as did his wife of 59 years, Delores Davidson Goodell; infant son, Thomas; and his sister, Marilyn Goodell Van Buskirk, and her husband, Roy.
John married Delores Davidson on Jan. 31, 1950. Surviving are John’s sons, Peter Bane (né John R. Goodell), James Goodell (Suzanne) and Joseph Goodell; his grandchildren, David Goodell (Sara Dudnik), Laura Meader (Ryan), Steven Goodell, Clare Devens and Liberty Bane Carter (Edward); and his great-grandchildren, Elliott Carter, Miles Carter and Adeline Meader.
Due to the current restrictions, there will be a family celebration later in the year. John and Delores were members of the First United Methodist Church of Urbana for 50 years, and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the church at 304 S. Race St., Urbana, IL 61801, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences and memories may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.