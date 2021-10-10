John Goudy Oct 10, 2021 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LODA — John Goudy, 83, of Loda died Saturday (Oct. 9, 2021) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, is handling arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos