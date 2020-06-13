CHAMPAIGN — Our amazing son, John Ross Harmon, 27, of Champaign, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. We should be planning John's 28th birthday on June 18. Instead, we are still devastated.
We are his parents, Peter and Cynthia Harmon of Champaign. John is also deeply missed by his sister, Alexa Harmon, 26, and Mike Harmon, 25.
In his younger years, John attended all the C-U swimming pools, park district events and his favorite, Champaign's Fourth of July fireworks. He graduated from Central High School, with a scholarship from Champaign Rotary West Club in 2010 in mechanics, and went on to achieve the highest welding certification at Parkland, as well as being a talented mechanic. He could fix any car, truck, boat or item you put in front of him.
John loved his big, loud, extra-tall truck. He forged a pole in the truck bed to display the American flag. He was very patriotic, enjoying our military truck around town and in two Champaign Fourth of July parades.
John loved boating and fishing and was a natural marksman. He spent countless hours fishing with his dad from a young age and practicing at St. Joseph Sportman Club.
John loved country music and his cowboy hat. He had a great deep voice and would harmonize country songs with friends. He was a heck of a friend to all. Everyone could count on "Big Dawg," as he was called for his tall, strong presence.
Our firstborn son is truly missed. Morgan Memorial Home took good care of him before his beautiful funeral Mass at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Father L. Brokaw presided. His burial was presided by Monsignor S. Deptula.
John was preceded in death by his namesake grandfather, John Fileccia, who rests in a grave close to John at St. Mary's Cemetery. John was also preceded in his death by his grandmother, Lawanda Dillow-Harmon of Lexington.
Missing John on Earth are his grandma, Mary Fileccia of Champaign, and grandpa, Gerald Harmon of Bloomington, plus many aunts, uncles and cousins in his large family. John was also lucky to have wonderful employers, Bill and Amy Rumsey of Champaign.
We love and miss you John!