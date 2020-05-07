FISHER — John G. Harpst, 78, of Fisher, formerly of Mahomet, passed away Monday (May 4, 2020) at his home after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
He was born Sept. 8, 1941, in Monroe, Wis., to John R. and Eileen (Shea) Harpst; both are deceased. He married Donna "Jeanie" Johnson on May 19, 1962; she survives.
He leaves two children, Ronda (Steve) Sumner of Kankakee and Dan (Steph) Harpst of Decatur. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Jordan (Lisa) Harpst, Garrett Harpst, Cameron Harpst, Rachel Sumner and Carly Sumner. He also leaves two siblings, Tom (Martha) Harpst and Tara (Ken) Nichols, both of Mahomet; sister-in-law, Kathy Harpst of Champaign; and three nephews and their families. Also surviving are several special cousins from Wisconsin whom he and Jeanie would often visit.
John worked for the Mahomet-Seymour school district as a custodian at several of the schools, the last of which was his favorite, Sangamon. He retired from the district after 23 years.
While at Sangamon, he was known as the chief “tooth puller” as many students would seek him out to pull their loose teeth. After his retirement, he and Jeanie would make a special visit by fire truck dressed as Santa and Mrs.Claus for the Sangamon class Christmas parties.
John also served the Mahomet community for 45 years with the Cornbelt Fire Protection District. He served the department in many capacities, being elected to officer rank many times, the last being assistant chief.
John was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mahomet, where he was known for being their chief fish fryer at the Lenten fish dinners.
There will be a graveside funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, May 8, at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign. The Rev. Joe Hogan will officiate. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to Cornbelt Fire Protection District, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church or Mills Breast Cancer Institute at Carle Foundation Hospital. The family wishes to thank the team at the Cancer Center for the spectacular care which John received during his visits.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.