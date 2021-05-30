URBANA — John Lee Hawn, 85, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday (May 26, 2021).
He was born Nov. 11, 1935, in Champaign, the son of John and Helen (McCartney) Hawn.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Naomi Slade Hawn; a daughter, Kim (Robert) Hawn Sandlin; a son, Lee (Jacqueline) Hawn; four grandchildren, Dale Manthei, Ricky Goforth, John C. (Ericka) Hawn and Ethan (Sienna) Hawn; 10 great-grandchildren, Haylee Concepcion, Ricky A. Goforth, Mianne Goforth, Gabriel Goforth, Scarlette Hawn, Kinsley Hawn, Parker Hawn, John C. Hawn ll, Joshua Hawn and Emmett Hawn; four brothers, Harold (Betty) Hawn, Jerry (Jan) Hawn, Dwain (Linda) Hawn and Damon (Judy) Hawn; a sister-in-law, Barbara Slade Marshky; and several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen Hawn; his father- and mother-in-law, Arthur and Ruby Slade; two brothers-in-law, Thomas Marshky and Arthur Slade Jr.; five nieces; and one nephew.
John was a retired lieutenant/paramedic with the Urbana Fire Department, member of UCU retired firefighters, and an avid go-kart driver and softball, basketball, ping-pong and chess player. John loved sports and travel.
We lost a very good and loving man today!
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana. Graveside services will immediately follow at Eastlawn Burial Park, 802 N. Cunningham Ave., Urbana.
