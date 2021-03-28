MAHOMET — John D. Hesketh, 86, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021.
He was born March 12, 1935, in Sebec, Maine, to Norman and Bernice (Dow) Hesketh of East Dover, Maine.
He is survived by his wife, Susan (Fahr) Hesketh; three children, Lisa Pfeifer of California, Brian Hesketh of Missouri and Jennie Mae Hesketh of North Dakota; four grandchildren, Kaylee Earley, Sophia Hesketh, Lilly Hesketh and Cole Hesketh; and three great-grandchildren, Greyson, Maxwell and Eleice Earley.
There will be no service. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet.