URBANA — John was born on Aug. 28, 1956, in Urbana, to Dr. Gernon P. and Fran Hesselschwerdt. He remained in the Champaign-Urbana area for most of his life, although he graduated from Portola High School in Portola, Calif., and Chico State Univeristy in Chico, Calif. For the majority of his life, he worked in the restaurant, hospitality and food-service industries. He was a wonderful cook.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Susan Hesselschwerdt of White Heath; and sister, Sally Tull of Atcheson, Kan. He is also survived by his stepsisters and brother, Barbara Green Dworschak, Katherine Dwyer and Henry A. Green.
He will be missed.