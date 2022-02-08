BLOOMINGTON — John L. Hill, 78, died Friday (Feb. 4, 2022) in Bloomington surrounded by his family.
He was born Dec. 21, 1943, in Paxton, to LeRoy J. Hill and Elizabeth I. Nordstrom.
John graduated from Buckley-Loda High School in 1962. He loved and played every sport, excelling in baseball, basketball and boxing. He attended Southern Illinois University, Parkland College and later Eastern Illinois University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in career occupations.
He had a successful career as an ironworker and was a member of Local 380 in Urbana. Following his retirement from ironworks, he had a second notable career teaching industrial arts and welding at the high school and college levels. On July 24, 1965, he married his eternal companion, Jo Ann, in Fairview Heights. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Chicago Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They enjoyed a wonderful life together for 56 years.
John loved life and had many interests, most of all his family. He adored his beautiful wife and was quick to acknowledge that he had “married up.” He was a constant source of strength, love and support in the lives of his children, 11 grandchildren and three greatgrandchildren, making an effort to be present as much as possible in their lives. He wore himself out in love and service to his family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, restoring antique automobiles, collecting coins and antiques, attending garage sales and flea markets, helping others with home renovations and repairs and he was passionate about Buckley-Loda history and its people. He coached baseball and basketball for many years, founded and coached the Paxton Boxing Club, and was a longtime Illinois High School Association basketball official. He had the distinction of being a world-class amateur boxer, including being selected to compete at the 1964 Olympic tryouts. He was a patriotic American and proud East Central Illinoisan. He lived a full, productive life.
He was intelligent, very hardworking, disciplined, loyal to his family, honest and quick to give a compliment, especially to his loved ones. He had many great stories about growing up in Loda with his childhood friends, many of whom he remained close to throughout his life.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Dixie.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; children, Thad (Pamela), Tyler (Amy) and Stacey Price (Kyle); grandchildren, Seth (Mikaela), Kurt (Ashlee), Maddie Murri (Jared) and Lindsey Andreason (Aedan), Kalista, Kara and Teagan Hill and Faith, Sawyer, Eden and Beckett Price; beloved great-grandchildren, Ezra Hill, Haley Hill and Amelia Murri; and brother, Ricky.
There will not be a public viewing. Life celebration and services will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1628 W. Hovey Ave., Normal, IL 61761. He will be laid to rest in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Education Foundation at pblfoundation.org.