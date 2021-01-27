FISHER — John “Johnny” D. Hobbs, 75, of Fisher passed peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, on Monday (Jan. 25, 2021).
He was born Oct. 26, 1945, in Salem, a son of W.L. and Nellie (Adams) Hobbs. He married Lynn Cunningham on July 2, 1965, in the Fisher Church of Christ. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Todd (Laura) Hobbs of Janesville, Wis., and Troy (Dawn) Hobbs of Gibson City; a daughter, Kelly (John) Kroppman of Champaign; five brothers, Bob Hobbs of Bellflower, Roger Hobbs of Bellflower, Danny Hobbs of Bellflower, Ernie Hobbs of Fisher and Mike (Tami) Hobbs of Bellflower; a sister, Reva Cox of Mahomet; eight grandchildren, Callie, Hannah, Kendall, Luke, Brandi, Bailey, Ethan and Zoe; and two great-grandchildren, Brixton and Phoenix.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and a sister.
Johnny was a self-employed entrepreneur. Among his many endeavors was the radio station WWHP and Shady Nook Pub in Saybrook. He was a connector of people, never meeting a stranger. He loved his music and anyone involved in performing it. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals and Illini basketball. He enjoyed gardening and cooking and playing cards with friends and family. He was a member of “Seattle Seven,” along with six other guys. Johnny will long be remembered for helping out anyone in need.
There will be a gathering for friends and family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at River Valley Church, Fisher. A funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Andy Baker officiating. His ashes will be buried in Willowbrook in a private service. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.